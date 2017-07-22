Coast Guard, other agencies, search for missing man in Currituck Sound

Published:

WILMINGTON,  N.C. — The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a missing man in Currituck Sound, North Carolina, Saturday.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington were alerted at about 1:05 p.m. that a 45-year-old man went missing while tubing behind a pontoon boat in Currituck Sound in the vicinity of Duck, North Carolina.

The missing man is wearing an orange bathing suit and was not wearing a life jacket.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Oregon Inlet in Nags Head, North Carolina, at about 1:10 p.m. and diverted an already-airborne MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, at 1:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard crews arrived on scene and joined Dare County boat crews and a Dare MedFlight air crew in searching for the man.

“Anyone with information about the missing man should contact the Sector North Carolina Command Center at 910-362-4015,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Stanton, operational unit controller for the case.

