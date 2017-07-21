What you should eat to say healthy during intense eat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Last year, more than 4,800 people in North Carolina went to the emergency room with heat-related illnesses.

Besides staying hydrated and staying out of the sun, there are there are other ways to prevent getting sick.

Drinking a lot of water is critical over the next few days, and it is even more important for people heading to the beach.

Dietitian Bridget Turrone had some advice on what to eat to stay healthy in the heat.

“If you are going to the beach or going on vacation…they need to try to pack something healthy and also portable if possible,” Turrone said. “I do love to recommend them having a snack of something made up of a protein and a natural carb.”

For lunch, Turrone said it is a good idea to pack something like a wrap to keep it light, but that will also give provide energy.

