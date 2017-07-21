Postal workers find new ways to beat the heat

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–This hot weather makes you want to stay inside all day.

But for some folks, their jobs require them to be outside.

From door to door and mailbox to mailbox, postal workers do their jobs even when the temperatures are scorching.

“It can be tiresome,” local mail carrier Shawn Vansell said.”It definitely wears you out by the end of the day.”

Vansell’s been delivering mail in Jacksonville for 18 years and knows a thing or two about beating the heat.

“When you’re out here six, seven hours a day, you just have to take the precautions,” Vansell said. “I utilize the shade whenever I can. Like parking in the shade so the truck doesn’t get too hot when I go back in, or when I’m walking I’ll try to utilize the shade as much as I can.”

Vansell makes 399 stops each day, roughly delivering six to seven feet of mail, not including packages.

“You dread it, all year long. I never complain about the cold in the winter time because I know in June, July and August, I’ll be wishing for the cold weather.”

If you see your local mail carrier out on a particularly scorching day, you might want to consider leaving them something cold to drink. Vansell says while he doesn’t anticipate it, whenever folks offer him something it’s always a welcome surprise.