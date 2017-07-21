Post 39 opens the state tournament with a win over Hope Mills

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt Post 39 baseball team opened up the state tournament with a 6-5 victory over Hope Mills on Friday night. Post 39 is hosting the state tournament at Pitt Community College.

Clay Wilson got the start for Post 39 and found himself in hot water off the bat as he hit three batters in the top of the first, but was able to out of the inning un-touched.

Hunter Christopher got the offense going for Post 39 as he blasted a two-run shot over the fence in left to give the 39ers the lead. Post 39 would add another run in the sixth to go up 3-0.

Both teams would trade late home runs as Hope Mills was able to take the lead after scoring three runs in the top of the eighth. Post 39 answered right back with three runs of their own in the bottom half to take a 6-4 lead heading to the ninth.

The win advances Pitt Post 39 to the winners bracket where they will face Randolph County, Saturday at 7 p.m.