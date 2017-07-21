Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office nabs 17 on drug charges in ‘Operation Summer Heat’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seventeen people have been arrested on drug charges as part of Operation Summer Heat, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Crimes Unit were involved in the four-month organization.
In a news conference, Pitt County Sheriff Neil Elks said the operation focused on taking away drug dealers’ customer base.
Operation Summer Heat is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office said more arrests are expected.
The following people are facing the following charges as part of the operation:
Maurice Speight:
Greenville
2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of storing or selling a controlled substance
Bond: $10,000
Deidra Cain:
Ayden
Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
Bond: $3,000
Richard Dunn
Greenville
2 counts Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana
Bond: $3,000
Anthony Forbes
Grifton
4 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver heroin
Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of storing and selling a controlled substance
Bond: None due to probation violation
Bobby Fleming
Greenville
Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
Bond: $10,000.00
Christina Horne
Winterville
Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana
Bond: $2,000
Ricky Tripp
Greenville
Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
Bond: $10,000
Randy Ward
Greenville
2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine within 1000 feet of educational property
2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
Bond: $60,000
Harrison Cluck
Greenville NC
2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana
1 count maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing and selling controlled substances
1 count of maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of storing and selling controlled substances
Bond: $25,000
Taron Williams
Greenville
1 count of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana
Bond: $5,000
Donnell Marquis Rhines
Fountain
Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana
Maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing and selling controlled substances
Bond: $10,000
Terrell Whitfield
Farmville
2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
Bond: $10,000
Torre Everett
Greenville
1 count of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
Bond: $3,000
Michael Jay Price
Grimesland
2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana
Bond: $75,000
Sabrina Daniels
Fountain
2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
Bond: $10,000
Ernest Lee Thompson Jr.
Greenville
3 counts Possession with the intent to manufacture sell and deliver Heroin
Trafficking Heroin
Conspiracy to traffic Heroin
Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of keeping or selling a controlled substance
Bond: $750,000 secured
Sylvester Lindsey
Farmville
1 count of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
1 count of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana