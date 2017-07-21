Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office nabs 17 on drug charges in ‘Operation Summer Heat’

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seventeen people have been arrested on drug charges as part of Operation Summer Heat, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Crimes Unit were involved in the four-month organization.

In a news conference, Pitt County Sheriff Neil Elks said the operation focused on taking away drug dealers’ customer base.

Operation Summer Heat is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office said more arrests are expected.

The following people are facing the following charges as part of the operation:

Operation Summer Heat

Maurice Speight:
Greenville
2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of storing or selling a controlled substance
Bond: $10,000

Deidra Cain:
Ayden
Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
Bond: $3,000

Richard Dunn
Greenville
2 counts Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana
Bond: $3,000

Anthony Forbes
Grifton
4 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver heroin
Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of storing and selling a controlled substance
Bond: None due to probation violation

Bobby Fleming
Greenville
Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
Bond: $10,000.00

Christina Horne
Winterville
Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana
Bond: $2,000

Ricky Tripp
Greenville
Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
Bond: $10,000

Randy Ward
Greenville
2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine within 1000 feet of educational property
2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
Bond: $60,000

Harrison Cluck
Greenville NC
2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana
1 count maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing and selling controlled substances
1 count of maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of storing and selling controlled substances
Bond: $25,000

Taron Williams
Greenville
1 count of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana
Bond: $5,000

Donnell Marquis Rhines
Fountain
Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana
Maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing and selling controlled substances
Bond: $10,000

Terrell Whitfield
Farmville
2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
Bond: $10,000

Torre Everett
Greenville
1 count of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
Bond: $3,000

Michael Jay Price
Grimesland
2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana
Bond: $75,000

Sabrina Daniels
Fountain
2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
Bond: $10,000

Ernest Lee Thompson Jr.
Greenville
3 counts Possession with the intent to manufacture sell and deliver Heroin
Trafficking Heroin
Conspiracy to traffic Heroin
Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of keeping or selling a controlled substance
Bond: $750,000 secured

Sylvester Lindsey
Farmville
1 count of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
1 count of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Operation Summer Heat

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s