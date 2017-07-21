Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office nabs 17 on drug charges in ‘Operation Summer Heat’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seventeen people have been arrested on drug charges as part of Operation Summer Heat, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Crimes Unit were involved in the four-month organization.

In a news conference, Pitt County Sheriff Neil Elks said the operation focused on taking away drug dealers’ customer base.

Operation Summer Heat is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office said more arrests are expected.

The following people are facing the following charges as part of the operation:

Maurice Speight:

Greenville

2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of storing or selling a controlled substance

Bond: $10,000

Deidra Cain:

Ayden

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Bond: $3,000

Richard Dunn

Greenville

2 counts Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Bond: $3,000

Anthony Forbes

Grifton

4 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver heroin

Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of storing and selling a controlled substance

Bond: None due to probation violation

Bobby Fleming

Greenville

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Bond: $10,000.00

Christina Horne

Winterville

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Bond: $2,000

Ricky Tripp

Greenville

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Bond: $10,000

Randy Ward

Greenville

2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine within 1000 feet of educational property

2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Bond: $60,000

Harrison Cluck

Greenville NC

2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana

1 count maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing and selling controlled substances

1 count of maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of storing and selling controlled substances

Bond: $25,000

Taron Williams

Greenville

1 count of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Bond: $5,000

Donnell Marquis Rhines

Fountain

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing and selling controlled substances

Bond: $10,000

Terrell Whitfield

Farmville

2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Bond: $10,000

Torre Everett

Greenville

1 count of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Bond: $3,000

Michael Jay Price

Grimesland

2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Bond: $75,000

Sabrina Daniels

Fountain

2 counts of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Bond: $10,000

Ernest Lee Thompson Jr.

Greenville

3 counts Possession with the intent to manufacture sell and deliver Heroin

Trafficking Heroin

Conspiracy to traffic Heroin

Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of keeping or selling a controlled substance

Bond: $750,000 secured

Sylvester Lindsey

Farmville

1 count of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

1 count of Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana

