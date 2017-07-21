Pastor of Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville retires

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, the oldest black church in Greenville, is saying farewell to their pastor, Rev. Dr. Howard Parker, Friday evening.

Parker has been the congregation’s pastor for more than 35 years and is now retiring.

A reception celebrating his service will be held at the Rock Springs Center.

He has been serving the community since 1981 and church member, Shelva Davis, says she really enjoyed him as a pastor.

“Whatever he does, he doesn’t seem to be doing it for the notoriety, or the accolades, he’s doing because it’s from his heart, and these are things he likes to do,” Davis said.

Parker’s tenure will become part of the church’s long history. This is Sycamore Hill’s third location since its start in 1865.

