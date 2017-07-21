Panthers host Play 60 Camp at Plymouth High School

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – Representatives of the Carolina Panthers made the trip to the East as they hosted a Play 60 Camp at Plymouth High School.

The camp was free and open to the first 200 boys and girls in grades 2-7 to sign up. The campers got the chance to participate in different football drills to help encourage kids to be activate for at least 60 minutes a day.

The event was organized by Devonte Patrick who is a Plymouth native and he was more than excited to bring the event back to his home town.

“The turnout is awesome man,” said Patrick. “I’m glad the kids is having a great time. As you can see all the kids got smiles on they face. the event started because, I grew up in Plymouth. And growing up we didn’t have as much, I always said when I’ll be able to do something for the community I would give back.”

Carolina gets ready to open training camp on July 26 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.