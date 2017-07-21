North Carolina court: new elections board can stay vacant

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court says a revamped state elections board that also oversees ethics and lobbying controversies can stay in limbo for now, a holding pattern that could last months.

The state Supreme Court on Thursday said Gov. Roy Cooper isn’t required to appoint members of the new state elections and ethics enforcement board created by Republican legislators. That means the board created last month would be unable to make decisions or settle disputes until after the Supreme Court hears from lawyers on Aug. 28.

GOP lawmakers have tried pressuring Cooper to appoint four Republican and four Democratic members. The state elections board for a century has had a majority of members from the governor’s political party.

Republican lawmakers have sought to dilute Cooper’s powers since his election last November.