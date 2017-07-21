New Bern bike ride to benefit Alzheimer’s North Carolina

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – Happening Saturday, the City of New Bern is hosting an Alzheimer’s bike ride.

This bike ride is sponsored by Alzheimer North Carolina.

Participants have the option of 5, 15, or 37 mile ride.

The goal of the event is to raise funds that stay here in North Carolina.

From there, the money will be allocated to families and caregivers in need of assistance.

This money will go to a 24 hour help line, statewide support groups, and fund North Carolina research grants.

“It affects everyone, it affects the caregiver, it affects the person they’re caring for, it affects the family, it affects the community,” said Rosalind Scott, Family Consultant for the Family Care Program. “Right now statistics show for North Carolina in about 10 to 20 years we are going to have more 65 and older than we are 0 to 17”

Organizers said Alzheimer’s is the third leading cause of death in the United States.

The bike ride starts right at 9 at the Homeplace of New Bern.

In the event you cannot make it, donations are still accepted for the cause.

This is one of the numerous events taking place around the east during the year.

Organizers hope it hopes to become an annual event.