Goldsboro man arrested on 3 existing warrants after reported assault

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina man has been arrested on outstanding warrants after he allegedly hit another man with a tire iron.

The News-Argus of Goldsboro reports 31-year-old Brian Keith Helmick was charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault on a woman and communicating threats Wednesday after responding deputies discovered the outstanding warrants. He has yet to be charged in the tire-iron assault.

Helmick’s girlfriend told authorities she and Helmick had an altercation Saturday, and she took out the warrants against him then. She also said he cut her with a knife during the tire-iron assault Wednesday. She and the other man were taken to Wayne UNC Health Care for further treatment.

It’s unclear if Helmick has a lawyer.

