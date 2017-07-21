Jacksonville launches “One City” campaign

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–A year-long campaign to promote civility, caring and collaboration between citizens of Jacksonville kicked off Friday.

 The campaign is an extension of the city’s mantra of being “A Caring Community” and works with local faith leaders throughout the area to accomplish that goal.

Mayor Sammy Philips along with local reverends and pastors gathered at city hall Friday to announce the start of the One City campaign.

The campaign works to promote respect, caring and collaboration between all citizens for a better Jacksonville.

“We feel that maintaining open lines of communication and by taking the initiative of goodwill and civility, we can actually bring people together,” Phillips said.

The campaign comes after a year of strife between communities across the nation.

By partnering with local faith leaders, the city hopes to create a dialogue of tolerance and understanding.

“We all have to feel that we are a part of the city in which we live,” said Rev. Dr. Amy Ciceron, St. Julia AME Zion Church. “When we feel that we are a part of something, we take ownership. And when we take ownership, we are there to protect it.”

The One City campaign will encourage citizens to take individual and group actions that will promote a more civil society and practice tolerance of views and opinions different from their own.

“This is about unity,” Ciceron said. “This is about oneness. I believe as faith leaders that’s what we’re called to do. It’s not about individual denominations, it’s not about the culture that we serve, not even about the race of people that we serve but rather it’s about the Kingdom because when we get to Heaven, there won’t be sections.”

Previously the mayor had announced the campaign in February during the State Of The Community address. 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s