Inmate captured after escape from North Carolina prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have captured an inmate who escaped from a North Carolina prison.

A news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety said Jonathan Henderson was captured Thursday by Greensboro police officers as he walked down a local street.

According to the department, Henderson scaled a fence Wednesday night and escaped from Randolph Correctional Center, a minimum-security state prison in Asheboro and approximately 27 miles (43 kilometers) south of Greensboro.

Henderson, who was serving a five-month sentence for selling drugs, will now be housed at Central Prison in Raleigh. He will face a felony escape charge.