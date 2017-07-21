Seven OD in Greenville over past 24 hours, including one death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville’s Fire and Rescue has responded to seven overdoses, including one person who died, within the past 24 hours, Chief Eric Griffin said at a news conference Friday morning.

Griffin held the conference to let the public know about the increase in overdoses.

From January 2017 to June 2017, Greenville Fire and Rescue teams have responded to 158 overdoses.

Since 2014, overdoses have spiked to more than 23 percent in Pitt County.

Griffin said fire and rescue teams are working diligently to decrease cases.

“It has taken more resources to be able to provide this care throughout the community,” said Chief Harris. “I think it is still a very important intervention that we doing and we know there are a lot more people out there that are having these issues.”

Chief Griffin stressed the importance of helping the public deal with this issue and says the number one priority is to make sure people seek out help when they need it.

EMS units are stocked with Narcan kits, in the event of a response to an overdose. Narcan is used in a lot of cases to reverse the effects of an overdose.

The fire department is not the only agency to help minimize overdose cases, but the Greenville Police Department is jumping in to help.

