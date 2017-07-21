First Alert Weather: Heat wave continues, pattern change coming

SUMMARY: A major heat wave will continue through the weekend, but a pattern change arrives next week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear but it’s quite warm and quite muggy but quiet. There may be some areas of patchy fog. Winds are on the light side.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 90’s and a 20% chance of a pop up shower or storm. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. The heat index “feels like” temperature will be between 100 and 110 degrees.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear tonight with warm and humid temps in the mid to upper 70s to around 80. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 90’s and a 20% chance of a passing storm. The heat index will continue to be between 100 and 110 degrees. By next week, highs will drop into the 80’s, with a better chance of rain.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 75 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 10% 89 ° F precip: 10% 92 ° F precip: 10% 94 ° F precip: 0% 95 ° F precip: 0% 95 ° F precip: 0% 95 ° F precip: 0% 95 ° F precip: 0% 94 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 10% 82 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 91 ° F precip: 0% 93 ° F precip: 0% 94 ° F precip: 10% 94 ° F precip: 10% 95 ° F precip: 10% 94 ° F precip: 0% 93 ° F precip: 0% 91 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 10% 82 ° F precip: 30% 81 ° F precip: 30% 80 ° F precip: 30% 80 ° F precip: 30% 79 ° F precip: 30% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast