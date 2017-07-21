First Alert Weather: Heat wave continues, pattern change coming

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A major heat wave will continue through the weekend, but a pattern change arrives next week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear but it’s quite warm and quite muggy but quiet. There may be some areas of patchy fog. Winds are on the light side.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 90’s and a 20% chance of a pop up shower or storm. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. The heat index “feels like” temperature will be between 100 and 110 degrees.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear tonight with warm and humid temps in the mid to upper 70s to around 80. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 90’s and a 20% chance of a passing storm. The heat index will continue to be between 100 and 110 degrees. By next week, highs will drop into the 80’s, with a better chance of rain.

TROPICS:  The tropics are quiet. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
75° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
76° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
80° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
82° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
86° F
precip:
10%
11am
Fri
89° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Fri
92° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Fri
94° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
95° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
95° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
95° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
95° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
94° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Fri
91° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Fri
89° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sat
81° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sat
80° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sat
79° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
78° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
78° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
77° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
77° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sat
77° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
80° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
82° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
85° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
88° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
91° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
93° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
94° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Sat
94° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Sat
95° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Sat
94° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
93° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
91° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
89° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
82° F
precip:
30%
1am
Sun
81° F
precip:
30%
2am
Sun
80° F
precip:
30%
3am
Sun
80° F
precip:
30%
4am
Sun
79° F
precip:
30%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.