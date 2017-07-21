Down Eats: Cox Family Restaurant in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re down along the Crystal Coast and looking for a good meal that won’t break your budget, look no further than Cox Family Restaurant.

Known by the locals for the amazing food, Cox has a different special each day.

Andy Cox said each special will have its own cult following, but one of the most popular is Monday, where they serve up a Thanksgiving feast year-round.

It includes fresh, home-cooked turkey, homemade gravy, cornbread stuffing, and your choice of two sides. We give it a five star meal all the way around.

One of the best parts about Cox is the incredible food you get, for a very modest price.

“A large ribeye is $13.99 and it comes with two sides and a dessert,” said Cox.

And trust us, those desserts could sell for a lot more. They make homemade cheesecakes, like caramel pecan and the decadent triple chocolate cheesecake.

And if you’re not a fan of cheesecake, how about some fresh, always homemade banana pudding. It’s creamy texture, mixed with the crunchy vanilla wafers, makes your mouth water just thinking about it.

And it’s hard to find something that Cox doesn’t have on their menu.

“Mozzarella sticks, chicken, pizza, burger, steak, fish, fried okra, fried squash, fresh squash, and some breakfast on top, and some fresh banana pudding,” asked WNCT’s Josh Birch.

“Always fresh banana pudding,” replied Cox.

But don’t try to get the family recipes, because Cox said his family isn’t sharing. He said the only thing that has changed over the decades there are the prices.

Looking for seafood? Their fish, always fresh and never frozen, is topped with homemade herb butter that melts in your mouth.

“We eat here at least 3 or 4 times a week. I’d like to say everyday, but that would almost be embarrassing,” said Mark Hakkila, a regular at Cox.

But she isn’t alone. A lot of people say they’ve been coming to Cox for decades.

“It’s the best,” said Patricia Smith. “You couldn’t ask for anything else.”

For more information about Cox Restaurant, click here.