Developers break ground on 133-room hotel in Beaufort

By Published:

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Developers broke ground on the 133-room hotel in Beaufort Thursday.

The Beaufort Hotel, which represents an expansion of the existing Front Street Village development – will offer 133 guest rooms, including four waterfront suites overlooking Taylor’s Creek. A separate 30,488-square-foot, two-story building will provide 8,444 square feet of meeting space and a 3,584-inside and 5,987-outside square-foot restaurant, 34° North.

9OYS first reported on the hotel back in December, and it is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the area.

The hotel is a joint venture between Concord and Beaufort Hospitality Enterprises.

“The construction of Beaufort Hotel and 34° North is a great step forward for the tourism and economic development on North Carolina’s Crystal Coast. With this new property comes 100 new jobs and additional revenue for the area. We look forward to seeing the hotel attract additional tourists to the region,” said Bucky Oliver, cofounder of Beaufort Hospitality Enterprises.

Beaufort Hospitality Enterprises, an LLC owned by Bucky and Wendi Oliver, also operates Front Street Village, which features a full-service marina where up to 500 boats can be stored and maintained, as well as event space and residential units.

The hotel is slated to open in 2018.

Concord Hospitality has been brought on board to manage the property, while Live Oak Bank of Wilmington will finance the project.

 

