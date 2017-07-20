Panthers release concussed tackle Oher after failed physical

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Panthers have released the former starting left tackle Michael Oher after he failed a physical.

The move was announced Thursday, six days before they report to training camp.

Oher, the subject of the movie “The Blind Side,” started 16 regular games and three playoff games for the Panthers during their Super Bowl run in 2015. However, he sustained a concussion in the third game of last season and hasn’t played since. He remains in the league’s concussion protocol 10 months after sustaining the injury.

“The Brain is a scary thing. You have to be careful with it,” Oher Tweeted after being released.

It’s the first personnel move under Panthers new interim general manager Marty Hurney, who was hired on Wednesday.