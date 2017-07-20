Owner of starved horse charged with animal cruelty

DENTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with animal cruelty after his horse was found malnourished.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Wednesday that 31-year-old Joshua Lee Byrd of Denton was charged with animal cruelty for failing to provide the proper food, water and vet care to sustain life.

Davidson County Animal Control officials said the horse was extremely underweight and found lying on its side in Lexington on June 26. Officials said it initially appeared to be dead and didn’t have the energy to move.

A news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said there was little water in the pasture, and the hay was old and wet.

Byrd euthanized the animal and disposed of the body.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

