Mayor Robert Evans seeks reelection

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The mayor of Farmville filed for reelection after concerns grew over who would be the next mayor of the town.

Mayor Robert Evans filed his notion to remain the mayor yesterday afternoon.

Farmville elects a new mayor every two years and town commissioners are elected every 4 years.

Mayor Evans says he is hoping to see changes to a city that he’s put so much into.

“It’s my home and it’s been my past and certainly my future,” said Evans. “I hope that we can continue to improve on the things that we did well.”

Evans also says believes there is more that needs to be done.

“”I just thought I had something that I could offer for the town of Farmville and the people.”

So far, no other incumbents have filed to run against the current mayor.

Two community members filed yesterday for two vacant city council seats.

The last day to file for the city council or mayor is July 20, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.

