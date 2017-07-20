Man shot twice in Warsaw Wednesday night, police say

Published: Updated:

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was shot twice in Warsaw Wednesday night, according to the town’s police department.

Warsaw police said they believe the shooting occurred somewhere behind the Family Dollar in the area of Bell Street and Bay Street, which is about a block or so from the police station.

The victim was driven to the police station by a person he flagged down, and police said he was unable to provide them with many details at the time.

The man appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Police said multiple individuals were present when the shooting occurred, and a fight may have led to the shooting.

It is an open investigation, and the Warsaw Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact 910-293-7816 or call the tip line at 910-293-7817.

