GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Mayor B.J. Murphy has proclaimed July 20 Isaac Pope Day.

Pope, 99, served in World War II and has lived in Lenoir County his entire life, becoming a staple of the community.

He was presented with a flag from the capital building, a letter from Walter B. Jones and a certificate of proclamation.

WNCT’s Brandon Truitt will have more tonight at 11.