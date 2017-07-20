Kinston police say man sexually assaulted 8-year-old girl

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have arrested a man they said sexually assaulted an eight-year girl.

Travis Stevens, 35, of Kinston has been charged with first degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a minor. Stevens has prior charges of statutory sex offense and is a registered sex offender, according to police.

Officers responded to Lincoln Street Wednesday for a report of a sexual assault of a minor.

Upon arrival, caller told officers Stevens, her neighbor, sexually assaulted her 8 year old daughter.

Stevens was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.