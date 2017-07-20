Kinston 7-year-old competing for a USATF Junior Olympic Title

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One Kinston girl is taking the track world by storm.

At just seven years old, Cassidee Fraser has already broken records and holds several state and regional titles.

Her next goal is to medal in 100m, 200m, and 400m at the USA Track & Field Junior Olympic Championships next week.

Cassidee said she was happy to win medals she has; but, just happy to be able to run.

“She is going to nationals,” said Cassie Fraser, her mother. “She competed in the state, and she was a state champion for 100 and 200.”

“I had a lot of people telling me she has potential, so we are just constantly working with her,” said Vernon Fraser, her father.

Cassidee Fraser said when she grows up, she wants to be a runner and compete in the Olympics.

“I’m proud of her regardless, whether she wins, whether she, I mean, I’m proud of her period because she’s seven years old, and she’s already got her mind set of what she wants to do,” Cassie said.

Cassidee will compete in the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics next week, and her first heat is on Wednesday.

The USATF event is being held in Lawrence, Kansas from July 27 – 30, 2017.

Cassidee is a member of the Run Up Xpress Track Club out of Wake Forest.