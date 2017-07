TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for several break-ins in two counties.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for David A. Brinson. The 34-year-old is wanted in connection to multiple break-ins in Jones and Pender Counties.

Brinson was last seen driving a dark blue Volkswagen Passat sedan with license plate EJY-8467.

Investigators say there are active warrants out for his arrest.

If you see him or know where he is contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 448-0035