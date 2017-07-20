Greenville man wins $200,000 in lottery game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man said he plans to buy his wife her dream home after he won $200,000 in an instant lottery game.

Lonnie Daniels Sr. bought his $500 Frenzy scratch-off ticket at the Country Fare Store on Barrus Construction Road in Greenville.

“I don’t normally play scratch-off tickets,” Daniels said. “I fell in love with the Frenzy ticket.”

Daniels was sitting on the steps outside his house, scratching his $5 ticket when he realized he won. His wife, Brenda Daniels, started wondering what was going on when she heard his excitement.

“He just kept saying, ‘I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it!’” she said. “This is a big blessing.”

Daniels claimed his prize money Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal withholdings, he received a check for $139,003.

He plans to buy his wife her dream home.

“When I walked into the house, I fell in love with it,” Brenda said. “It has three bedrooms and a great big barn in the back with trees.”

Besides four $200,000 top prizes remaining, $500 Frenzy still has more than $4.9 million in $500 prizes in the game. Since it began July 4, players have won more than $1.3 million in $500 prizes.