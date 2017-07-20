Gov. Roy Cooper: No drilling off N.C. coast; ‘not worth it’

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper said he will oppose seismic testing and drilling off the North Carolina coast during a statement at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach Thursday.

In April, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aiming to expand off-shore drilling in parts of the Pacific, Arctic and Atlantic Oceans, including North Carolina.

Cooper is at odds with Trump’s order, and the governor argued off-shore drilling poses an economic risk to tourism and commercial fishing with no clear benefits for the state.

The federal government has North Carolina on the list of potential off-shore drilling locations, and Friday is the deadline for seismic testing.

Cooper said North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will submit detailed comments Friday on North Carolina’s opposition.

During his announcement, Cooper pointed to businesses, non-profit organizations and municipalities who oppose off-shore drilling along North Carolina’s coast.

Gov. Cooper went on to say he believed there is little evidence off-shore drilling would be a financial boom for the state, and said “it’s simply not worth it.”

“We put our communities first,” said Cooper. “I am saying no to seismic testing and offshore drilling. This coast is part of who we are. It’s our duty to protect it.”