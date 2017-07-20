Girl found unresponsive in water off Radio Island

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A girl who was found unresponsive and facedown in the water off Radio Island was taken to Carteret Health Care Thursday morning, according to the Morehead City Fire Department.

Morehead City Fire and EMS Chief Jamie Fulk said it happened around 10:30 a.m. when the mother of an 11-year-old girl noticed her daughter face down in the water.

The mother was unable to reach her daughter, as a current took the girl away, but Coast Guardsmen from U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Macon pulled the girl out of the water and initiated life-saving measures.

Their efforts saved the girl’s life, according to Morehead City Fire and EMS.The

The Coast Guard boat crew carried the child to the bathhouses at the Radio Island Beach access where Beaufort EMS transported the child to Carteret Healthcare for further treatment.