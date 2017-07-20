First Alert Weather: Heat wave begins…

SUMMARY: A major heat wave will begin and continue through the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear this morning and we’re quiet with some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to mid 70s along the coast. Winds are on the light side.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 90’s and a 20% chance of storms. Lows in the 70’s. Heat index may exceed 100 degrees today. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly clear and conditions are quiet but warmer and more humid. Temps are in the 70s. We could see some areas of patchy fog.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 90’s and a 20% chance of storms. Lows in the 70’s. Heat index may exceed 110 degrees during the day.

TROPICS:  We continue to track a cluster of thunderstorms in the open Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
77° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
82° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
86° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
91° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
92° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
92° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
93° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
93° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
92° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
91° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
88° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
78° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
78° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
76° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
76° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
75° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
74° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
74° F
precip:
10%
7am
Fri
74° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
78° F
precip:
10%
9am
Fri
82° F
precip:
10%
10am
Fri
85° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
89° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
92° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
94° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
95° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
96° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
96° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
96° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
94° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Fri
92° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Fri
89° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Fri
86° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
82° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
81° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
80° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
79° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
79° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
78° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
77° F
precip:
10%
