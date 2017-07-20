First Alert Weather: Heat wave begins…

SUMMARY: A major heat wave will begin and continue through the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear this morning and we’re quiet with some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to mid 70s along the coast. Winds are on the light side.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 90’s and a 20% chance of storms. Lows in the 70’s. Heat index may exceed 100 degrees today. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly clear and conditions are quiet but warmer and more humid. Temps are in the 70s. We could see some areas of patchy fog.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 90’s and a 20% chance of storms. Lows in the 70’s. Heat index may exceed 110 degrees during the day.

TROPICS: We continue to track a cluster of thunderstorms in the open Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 74 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 0% 91 ° F precip: 0% 92 ° F precip: 0% 92 ° F precip: 0% 93 ° F precip: 0% 93 ° F precip: 0% 92 ° F precip: 0% 91 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 82 ° F precip: 10% 85 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 0% 92 ° F precip: 0% 94 ° F precip: 0% 95 ° F precip: 0% 96 ° F precip: 0% 96 ° F precip: 0% 96 ° F precip: 0% 94 ° F precip: 10% 92 ° F precip: 10% 89 ° F precip: 10% 86 ° F precip: 10% 85 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast