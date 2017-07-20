Farmville police aims to build stronger relationship with community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Farmville’s police department is hoping to make a difference in the community with the expansion of one police officers position.

Sergeant Jayson Tyndall is aiming to change the perception of police officers in Farmville.

“I’m hoping to provide a positive impact all the time,” said Tyndall. “A lot of times people interact with police officers on their worst day.”

Tyndall says change won’t happen immediately, but he is making sure he does his part.

“What i’m trying to do is get it to where the come to the police more and trust us with the problems in the community,” said Tyndall.

It’s a first step that Tyndall says is a marker for success.

Many community members agree. Elvin Tuten owns a barbershop in Farmville and says he’s looking forward to feeling the effects of a new officer designated to community outreach.

"I'm glad that it's here and I hope it doesn't leave," says Tuten.

Tuten says he’s gone through some experiences without a strong police presence and believes the effects will go a long way.

“I’m glad that it’s here and I hope it doesn’t leave and I think that the neighborhood is actually safer,” said Tuten. “Because they’re here, it makes a difference and if it wasn’t here, people would do things, that they wouldn’t ordinarily do.

Sergeant Tyndall says he believes he has found a career with a purpose.

“If I can instill something in those students before they make bad decisions then I succeeded.” said Tyndall.