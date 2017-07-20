Dental program comes to six Pitt County schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “Brush your teeth, brush your teeth every day,” says Kevin Holley, ECU dental Student and Schweitzer Fellow.

This is the advice both students and Schweitzer fellows, Trevor Staton and Kevin Holley, at ECU Dental School want to impart. And they will be doing so through the Greene Access Program.

“The gap program was created by Schweitzer Fellows maybe three years ago as part of a project to provide access for certain impoverished or at need populations,” Holley said.

And Pitt County Schools children are those at need when it comes to dental hygiene.

“I saw the success that students had in Greene County and wanted to bring it into Pitt,” said Holley.

“As I mentioned it’s really important to start this early, to instill in them good dental hygiene habits that they can carry with them throughout their lives,” Staton said.

And Pitt County Schools says they are excited for this program to begin.

Travis Lewis, director of community and student services for Pitt County Schools said “The Greene Access Program is able to provide services to those six schools that weren’t being served before.”

Staton and Holley are working with Bernstein Dental’s Dr. Rob Doherty to ultimately set out to get kids excited to care for their teeth.

Doherty who is the dental director for Greene County Healthcare said, “If you give them a choice between a waterpark and going to the dentist. They’ll say I want to do both.”

Besides getting your kids to brush their teeth, there is something else you need to pay attention to.

“It’s vital for the parents to keep an eye out for these permission slips,” Trevor said. “Get them turned in in a prompt manner so we can actually screen the students and provide the care. The GAP program is offering a free program of dental sealants at no cost and that’s a huge value and benefit to these students who need this.”