Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer at Corolla Beach

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing swimmer off Corolla Beach in Currictuck Co.

At about 1:55 p.m. Thursday, Coast Guard watchstanders in Wilmington received a 911 call that a 30-year-old man was seen by his wife and a friend going underwater and not coming back up. That was around 12:45 p.m.

Coast Guard watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted an already-airborne MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City to the area. A 47-foot Medium Life Boat crew launched from Station Oregon Inlet in Nags Head around 2 p.m.

Crews are at the scene actively searching, along with Corolla Ocean Rescue lifeguards and local police.

Officials described the missing swimmer as a black male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and wearing a blue and orange bathing suit.

“Anyone with information about the missing swimmer should contact the Sector North Carolina command center at 910-343-3800,” said Coast Guard Lt. Tiffany Zehnle, command duty officer for the case.