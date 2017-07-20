Cat adoption special hopes to lower overcrowding in shelter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is hoping to decrease the overcrowding of cats and kittens in shelters by offering an adoption special.

The 25 Cats of Summer kicks off on Friday, July 21 and lasts through August 15.

During these 25 days, cats and kittens from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina (HSEC) will have a reduced adoption fee of $25. The normal fee is $95.

Each cat adopted from HSEC is spayed/neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines, dewormed, on flea prevention, and tested for FIV/FeLV before leaving the facility.

“When adopting from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, you get a lifelong friend,” said Assistant Shelter Director, Shelby Jolly. “Adopting means we can take in another animal and save another life. You are adopting from a local rescue which means you are helping your community.”

Jolly is hoping more families will open their homes to cats and consider adopting.

“Sadly, our cat adoptions have slowed down and intake for cats has increased due to puppy and kitten season,” said Jolly.

To take advantage of this limited time special to reduce local overcrowding, visit the facility during adoption hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

You can also adopt HSEC cats and kittens at PetSmart for just $25 Monday through Friday 5:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 2 to 5 p.m.

The special continues at Petco on August 1, Monday through Friday 5:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 2 to 5 p.m.

Click here to view the list of adoptable cats and kittens from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.