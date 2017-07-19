Police: Teen shot multiple times in Kinston

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A teen was taken to the hospital after he was shot multiple times Tuesday night, according to the Kinston Police Department.

Kinston police responded to a shots-fired call at the 600 block of Barton Avenue around 8:06 p.m. Tuesday where they found 18-year-old Golontae Brock, who had been hit multiple times.

Brock was dropped off at UNC Lenoir Hospital with wounds police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Soon after, members of the Kinston Police Department responded to UNC Lenoir Hospital reference to a fight in the parking area of the hospital, which officers said was related to the shooting.  Six subjects were detained and arrested for Disorderly Conduct and transported to the Lenoir County Jail.

Six subjects were detained and arrested for Disorderly Conduct and transported to the Lenoir County Jail.

Those arrested were  Javon D. Jennings, Marquan Harris, Kvon Xavier Williams, Raekwon Kinsey, Shaquan Harper and David Carr, all of Kinston.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to call Kinston Police at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

 

 

 

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s