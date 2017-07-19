Police: Teen shot multiple times in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A teen was taken to the hospital after he was shot multiple times Tuesday night, according to the Kinston Police Department.

Kinston police responded to a shots-fired call at the 600 block of Barton Avenue around 8:06 p.m. Tuesday where they found 18-year-old Golontae Brock, who had been hit multiple times.

Brock was dropped off at UNC Lenoir Hospital with wounds police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Soon after, members of the Kinston Police Department responded to UNC Lenoir Hospital reference to a fight in the parking area of the hospital, which officers said was related to the shooting. Six subjects were detained and arrested for Disorderly Conduct and transported to the Lenoir County Jail.

Those arrested were Javon D. Jennings, Marquan Harris, Kvon Xavier Williams, Raekwon Kinsey, Shaquan Harper and David Carr, all of Kinston.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to call Kinston Police at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.