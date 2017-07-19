Pitt County Sheriff’s Office warns of deputy phone scam

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam.

The caller identifies himself as a Pitt County deputy collecting money for a warrant in your name.

The scam claims Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster has signed the warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office said that’s not true and warns to never give any personal information over the phone to anyone.

“We’re never going to try and get any money from anybody on the phone like that,” said Lt. Kip Gaskins with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

If you think you have been a victim of the scam call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 902-2800.