Onslow Co. non-profit offers help during excessive heat period

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow Community Outreach is offering additional help to clients due to an excessive heat warning for the next five days.

The Segerman Caring Community Center will serve as a comfort station from noon to 5 p.m. when food and water will be available.

“While folks are standing out in line waiting to be served, we give them bottled water because some of them come really early and they’ve been standing out there at least 30 or 40 minutes,” Cecelia Cameron, interim soup kitchen director, said. “It gets hot very quickly and they need to cool down.”

The center is located in downtown Jacksonville at 600 Court Street.

“Typically we operate from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.,” Paige Kuffel, volunteer coordinator with the shelter, said. “We’re looking to extend that just to get people through this heat. So just having things accessible and on hand that people can take with them if they do have to venture out is helpful.”

Jacksonville resident Vernon Abrahams visited the shelter today to cool down and get some cold water.

“On the hot days you have some people who don’t have a place to go and they’re walking around,” Abrahams said. “The food kitchen provides things for them like food and water, plus you can come in and cool off.”

In addition to the shelter, the Outreach operates a soup kitchen at the Segerman Center. It’s asking for community donations of bottled water, popsicles, individually wrapped ice cream and other light items it can pass out to those in need. Financial donations to help pay for the A-C and extra staff time are also appreciated.