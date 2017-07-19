National hot dog day; A staple in the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for dinner plans Wednesday, look no further because it’s national hot dog day.

You can boil it, microwave it, or grill it.

The hot dog plays a large role in American culture.

From the hot dog eating contest on the fourth of July to being a staple at any cookout.

According to the national hot dog and sausage council, the hot dog or frankfurter was mentioned as far back as the 16 hundreds.

The hotdog we all know and love was created in 1871 by Charles Feltman, a German baker who opened up the first Coney Island hot dog stand.

The website says it’s the versatility of this food that made it so popular.

The hot dog is no stranger to the east with some establishments like Warren’s Hot Dogs in Greenville and Bill’s Hot Dog stand in Washington.

Supdogs in Greenville received 15th best hot dog joint of 2017 in the United States by Business Insider Online.