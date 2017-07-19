Man dies in Outer Banks swimming-related incident

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

FRISCO, N.C. (WNCT) — A 43-year-old man from out of state died in a swimming-related accident at a beach in Frisco Wednesday just after noon, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Emergency officials responded to a report of CPR in progress at the beach at 12:33 p.m.

The man was pulled from the ocean by bystanders who started to perform CPR.

Dare County EMS and Hatteras Island Rescue Squad continued lifesaving measures, but the attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore Chief Ranger Boone Vandzura said the death is not believed to be rip-current-related, but an official report is still pending.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time, and the official cause of death has not been released.

 

 

