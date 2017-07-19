Kinston’s Brandon Ingram featured in new American Eagle ad campaign

NEW YORK, NY (WNCT) – He’s a basketball star who’s gone from Kinston to Duke to the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers. Now you can add model to Kinston native Brandon Ingram’s resume.

Ingram is one of six people featured in American Eagle Outfitters Fall 2017 advertising campaign. He’s being featured in video and print ads.

According to a press release, American Eagle handpicked Ingram and the others “for their ability to break stereotypes and credibility in their multi-hyphenated careers.” The brand selected A Tribe Called Quest’s “Can I Kick It?” as the soundtrack for the campaign.