Kids participate in Greenville police department youth academy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Nearly 20 kids attended the Greenville police department youth police academy Wednesday.

The kids had their chance at working a mock press conference with the local media.

The students also took part in a Q&A session where they asked what it was like to be a TV journalist.

Later they were given mock scenarios to present to the press…and the winner was chosen to be interviewed.

Delany Staton won and said she really admires the work of a journalist, “I thought it was fun with the mock press conferences and stuff. It was fun learning about what yal are doing on an everyday basis.”

Greenville police department spokesperson Kristen Hunter said they plan on holding another youth academy in August.