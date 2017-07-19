Greenville Town Commons boat ramp to reopen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town Commons boat ramp is set to reopen, a long awaited development for some community members.

“Without this ramp being open, people are having to drive 20 minutes to Falkland or there’s Port Terminal, which is about 15 minutes away, but it’s so overcrowded that people are having to go another 30 minutes to Washington,” said Kelsey Curtis, owner of Knee Deep Adventures.

The ramp is reopening, but unlike the Port Terminal boat ramp, it is missing pier for boaters to tie their vessels.

“It’s important to have a pier coming off the ramp, so you can tie your boat, put your trailer up and get back in your boat,” said kayaker Zack Taylor.

But all that stands at the Town Commons ramp is a closed off pier.

“Honestly I’ve seen more problems with this being closed with the new pier here,” said Curtis. “People try to pull up, and they want to stop. And they want to go check out the park. Or maybe go to the bathroom, get a drink of water but since they have these new railings here, people can’t access it anymore. They can’t pull their boat up and step up on the railings. And nobody is stopping here anymore.”

“There used to be a ladder right here,” said resident Daniel Copeland. “You can climb up on the ramp a little further up so you can kind of climb off the boat and get off and tie up and everything else. We don’t have that anymore.”

That is expected to change eventually.

“The master plan for Town Common has a boat dock in it,” said Gary Fenton, director of Greenville Recreation and Parks. “You can’t get your boat out at this point. That’s a temporary condition. We see it in the years to come that we will have a boat dock on Town Common.”

Once the new dock comes along, the goal is it will enable bigger boats to use the Tar River.

The reopening of the ramp is only for smaller watercraft.