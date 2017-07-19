Greenville firefighters come together to celebrate graduation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The sounds of applause filled Pitt Community College Auditorium for the 10th annual Greenville Fire/Rescue graduation ceremony as 16 joined the effort to keep families safe in an emergency.

The cadets are the most diverse class to date, with five women and a slight increase of minorities.

Over the past six months, cadets have gone through longs nights of studying and making sure their bodies were in tip-top condition.

Marsha Roberts said the hard work is finally paying off.

“It feels amazing now, and it was a tough and long journey,” said Roberts. “We learned a lot, had great instructors and we were able to push ourselves far beyond anything we ever thought we could.

This month, 12 out of the 16 firefighters are set to kick start their careers for the Greenville Fire/Rescue.

Amber McLawhorn is one of those 12 firefighters vying to serve her community, and for this moment meant a little bit more.

“It made a huge impact and as far as what it means to me,” said McLawhorn. “You know everybody was able to get through it and that is what it really means to me.”

Fire and Rescue training officer John Johnson says the academy not only prepared the cadets for fighting fires but provides an opportunity to learn lessons about life.

“When you’re faced with a challenge, you feel like it’s difficult to go on and you can’t push through.” said Johnson. “We teach you that you can rely on your brother or sister to accomplish the task at hand.”