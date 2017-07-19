Gov. Cooper attends art council reception in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper is visited Kinston Wednesday as part of a tour of eastern North Carolina.

Along with first lady Kristen Cooper, he attended the North Carolina Arts Council reception at Mother Earth Brewing Co.

Governor Cooper spoke at the event and said Kinston serves as a role model for rural towns across the state.

Cooper said, “Well Kinston is an example of downtown revitalization particular in the rural parts of our state the investments have been here. People now come to Kinston as a destination town.”

Cooper noted the city’s comeback since Hurricane Matthew tore through the east last October.

“We know that help cannot come soon enough to people who have been damaged by this flood,” said Cooper. “But we’re going to work hard and I’m proud of the people in Kinston and surrounding areas for working so hard to recover.”

Cooper claims part of the town’s recovery success is due to its investment in arts.

“Businesses look for quality of life when they’re making decisions about where to locate their company and what kind of jobs they create and arts are a part of that quality of life,” said Cooper.

Stephen Hill is the chairman of the arts council and is a Kinston native.

Hill said he’s drawn inspiration for the towns revamp.

“Traveling the state and seeing what economic impact the arts made on the community, especially small rural communities, all I did was take the idea that other people were doing across the state and brought it back to Kinston,” said Hill.

Hill added that he has a vision to fill the empty stores in the city.

“Kinston used to be called the Magic Mile. You could buy anything from your car, clothes, china, everything on Queen Street,” said Hill. “Kinston’s not going to be the Magic Mile again like that, but it can be the magic mile for entertainment.”