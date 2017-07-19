Gov. Cooper to visit Seymour Johnson Airforce Base, Kinston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper is visiting a number of cities as part of a tour of eastern North Carolina.

Cooper, along with North Carolina Department of Military and Veteran’s Affairs Secretary Larry Hall visited Seymour Johnson Airforce Base Wednesday morning to tour facilities and visit with airmen.

On the agenda was a base mission brief, an examination of an F-15 Strike Eagle, lunch with 4th Civil Engineering Squadron Firefighters and a diccussion with airman and family readiness representatives to discuss their services .

The governor, along with first lady Kristen Cooper, will also attend the North Carolina Arts Council reception at Mother Brewing in Kinston Wednesday night.