First Alert Weather: Excessive heat expected later this week

SUMMARY: A stalled front will slowly dissipate along the coast, allowing a major heat-wave to build later this week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There are some areas of patchy fog that you may have to watch for as you head into work early this morning. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms, mainly along the coast. Highs are seasonable, in the mid to upper 80s to around 90. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: A quiet night ahead with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. There may be some areas of patchy fog along with light winds.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90’s and a 20% chance of storms.

TROPICS: We continue to track Tropical Storm Don, and a new area of thunderstorms in the open Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

