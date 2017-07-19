First Alert Weather: Excessive heat expected later this week

SUMMARY: A stalled front will slowly dissipate along the coast, allowing a major heat-wave to build later this week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There are some areas of patchy fog that you may have to watch for as you head into work early this morning. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms, mainly along the coast. Highs are seasonable, in the mid to upper 80s to around 90. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: A quiet night ahead with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. There may be some areas of patchy fog along with light winds.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90’s and a 20% chance of storms.

TROPICS:  We continue to track Tropical Storm Don, and a new area of thunderstorms in the open Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Wed
75° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
78° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
80° F
precip:
10%
11am
Wed
82° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Wed
84° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
85° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
86° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Wed
86° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Wed
86° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Wed
84° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
77° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
76° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
75° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
74° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
76° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
79° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
82° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
86° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
89° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
91° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
92° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Thu
93° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Thu
94° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Thu
93° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Thu
92° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Thu
91° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Thu
87° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
79° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
78° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
78° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
77° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
76° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
76° F
precip:
10%
