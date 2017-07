GREENSBORO (WNCT) Clinton’s Ryheem Skinner scored the game winning touchdown late in the 4th quarter to lead the East to a 20-17 win over the West in the annual East-West All-Star football game.

The East had a 7-3 lead at halftime on a short run by Northside-Jacksonville’s Jonte McMullen.

This was the 69th edition of the East-West game. The game was played at Grimsley High School in Greensboro.