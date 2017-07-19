2 arrested after same Beaufort Co. store broken into 3 nights in row

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two copper thieves who broke into the same Beaufort County store three nights in a row were caught in the act, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Robin Jordan, 49 and Charles Ross Hunter, 67, both of Belvidere, were charged with three counts of felony larceny, and three counts of first-degree trespass on an infrastructure in the thefts.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a reported theft of copper wire at the Century Link Office on Highway 264 E of Washington.

The theft was discovered when the owner of a nearby business was reviewing his security camera video and saw two men climbing the Century Link fence and taking the wire.

The video also showed clear images of the full sized pickup truck used by the suspects to haul the wire away.

On Sunday, deputies responded again to the Century Link when employees discovered more copper wire was taken during the night. Once again surveillance video showed the same two suspects operating the same full sized truck.

Just before midnight on Monday evening, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit conducting surveillance spotted the same truck again parked just outside the fence at Century Link.

The deputy called for backup and other deputies responded to the area, where they said they watched the same two men loading two spools of copper wire into the back of the truck.

Seconds after they drove away, the Sheriff’s Office pulled over the truck and arrested Jordan and Hunter.

The day after their arrests, investigators learned the truck operated by Jordan and Hunter had been reported stolen out of Perquimans County.

Both men will also be charged with felony Possession of a stolen motor vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

They are also facing charges of felony larceny of a motor vehicle out of Perquimans County.

They are also facing charges of felony larceny of a motor vehicle out of Perquimans County.

Both are being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $40,000 secured bond.