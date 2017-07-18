USF chosen as 2017 favorite in American preseason media poll; Pirates picked 5th in East Division

By Published: Updated:

NEWPORT, RI (WNCT)

NEWPORT, R.I. – Coming off its third season in the American Athletic Conference, East Carolina has been tabbed to finish fifth in the East Division of the AAC as voted on by members of the media.

The Pirates picked up a total of 63 points finishing ahead of Connecticut (42). USF ran away with the voting in the East Division poll receiving all 30 first-place votes and is the overwhelming choice to win the American Championship in the preseason media poll. The Bulls received 26 of a possible 30 votes to win the league title according to preseason balloting.

Memphis was the media’s choice in the West Division as the Tigers received 22 first-place votes and 169 points. Houston (137) was projected as the conference champion on two ballots, while Memphis and Navy (128) received one vote each as the projected conference champion.

The third American Athletic Conference Football Championship will be played Saturday, Dec. 2, at the home site of the division champion with the best conference record.

Under the direction of second-year head coach Scottie Montgomery, ECU returns 12 of 22 positional starters with six on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. The Pirates also return 50 lettermen from last year’s squad (21/offense, 24/defense, 5/specialist). A year ago, ECU turned in a 3-9 overall record and a 1-7 mark in The American.

East Carolina will open the 2017 season at home against James Madison inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2 with a 6 p.m. (ET) scheduled kickoff and will be televised on ESPN3.

 

2017 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE PRESEASON FOOTBALL MEDIA POLL

American Championship

Team (Points)

USF (26)

Houston (2)

Memphis (1)

Navy (1)

 

East Division

Team (1st Place Votes) – Points

1. USF (30) – 180

2. UCF – 126

3. Temple – 119

4. Cincinnati – 100

5. EAST CAROLINA – 63

6. UConn – 42

 

West Division

Team (1st Place Votes) – Points

1. Memphis (22) – 169

2. Houston (6) – 137

3. Navy (1) – 128

4. Tulsa (1) – 102

5. SMU – 64

6. Tulane – 30

(first-place votes in parentheses)

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s