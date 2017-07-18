Teens in Kinston learn ABC’s of financial literacy

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – On Tuesday, students from throughout Lenoir County gathered to learn about financial literacy and how understanding it can change your life.

The session was held at the Great Kinston Credit Union and was sponsored in part by the non-profit organization Kinston Teens.

Chris Suggs is the CEO of Kinston Teens and said, “We’re earning money somehow or even we’re starting our own businesses, so we need to figure out how we can earn more money, how can we save our money effectively, and better manage our money.”

Suggs said despite the summer’s tendency to pull students to the pool or park, some teens in Kinston took the day to plan for their future.

Suggs said, “Having young people come out this afternoon and learn about their financial literacy and how they can earn money and how can they even budget their money better.”

Suggs noted each student pulled something different from the session.

“Some young people are saying that they want to start businesses, or they want to have this good career, or they want to buy a car before they graduate high school and things,” Suggs said. “Having such high financial goals at such a young age is really incredible.”

Kemi Adediran is a student at Duplin Early College.

“I liked how kind of personalized everything was and it was very informative,” Adediran said “Some of the stuff you don’t learn in school so it’s good to know.”

Shawn Wilson works for the Greater Kinston Credit Union and spoke to the students and said this information is crucial to give to them at their age.

Wilson said, “You go in high school and middle school to learn about woodshop or auto mechanics, or home economics but who’s talking about finance economics, who’s talking about the personal business running you. That’s what we talked about a little bit today.”

Wilson said he hopes these teens will share what they’ve learned.

“Things as basic as income, expenses, profit, savings, budgeting, and breaking that down on their level for them to not only gain knowledge and gather it,” said Wilson. “But not only for them to use it but also to share it with their friends and their families.”