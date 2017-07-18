Art of blacksmithing kept alive in Farmville class

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People of all ages learned the art of blacksmithing in Farmville on Tuesday.

People were hammering metal to make wall hooks behind the May Museum.

It was the first blacksmithing class offered by ECU student and sculptor Christopher Lew.

He says it is important for people to still practice things of the past.

“It’s important to keep old arts alive,” Lew said. “Because without these arts, we wouldn’t have any of the modern tools we have today. There is a big movement going on of really investing yourself into some of these old art forms.”

The class takes around ten people and is $50 a person.

Lew hopes to offer more classes if there is enough interest for them. People can call the May Museum of Art to sign up.