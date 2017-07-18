Painted Peacock raises money for local woman battling cancer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Painting pottery took on a new meaning today at Greenville’s the Painted Peacock.

“We are a paint your own pottery studio,” said owner Susan Bucci. “Sit down and paint and our staff is here to walk you through the whole process, but today we’re focusing on Mandy Messerli and her battle with breast cancer.”

Mandy Messerli was diagnosed with breast cancer in April and to help cover costs the Painted Peacock decided to hold a fundraiser.

“When I heard she had breast cancer, it just kind of hit home, and we wanted to reach out and help them with their battle,” Bucci said.

And local residents were on board – they came in, grabbed a paintbrush and got to work.

“Yes, it’s very relaxing,” said painter Donna McLawhorn. “Once you come in and start you’ll see something on the shelf that’s like oh, I like that. And I’m famous for “I like that, but I want to change the colors.”

But for Donna McLawhorn, painting in the studio means a lot more to her than the colors — especially today’s event, as a five-year pancreatic cancer survivor.

“I was having chemo every other week, so on the weeks I was not having chemo I came here and painted,” McLawhorn said. “Cancer – you have to fight. And this kind of takes your mind off of it and the people at The Painted Peacock will help you do whatever you need to do.”

McLawhorn said painting helped her pull through all of the cancer treatments and knows that today’s event won’t only help Messerli with the doctor bills but will also raise her spirits.

“Find a time to paint, find time to do something simple that you enjoy,” McLawhorn said. And know that your energy may not be what it is all the time. It’s going to be hard, but you also have to take it one day at a time.”

Energy was just what the Painted Peacock had today, with people coming in and out of the doors to paint for a good cause.